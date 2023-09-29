The great Tsutomu Nihei, renowned science fiction author, returns with a new fantasy manga.

Renowned science fiction author Tsutomu Nihei, known for his iconic works such as BLAME! and Knights of Sidonia, is ready to delight his followers with a new work that ventures into the fantasy genre. This exciting project, titled Tower Dungeon, will be published by Kodansha in its Monthly Comic Sirius magazine. I don’t plan to miss it.

Tsutomu Nihei has garnered a passionate fan base thanks to his distinctive cyberpunk aesthetic that shined in BLAME! in 1997, and then in Knights of Sidonia in 2009. Now, he’s ready for a genre change and, with his historic success, his foray into fantasy promises to be equally impressive.

BLAME! y Knights of Sidonia

The theme will change but the tone will probably be the same.

The Tower Dungeon manga is scheduled to debut on October 6 in issue 12 of Monthly Comic Sirius magazine, which already houses other popular titles such as That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime and The Masterful Cat Is Depressed Again Today, which recently obtained an anime adaptation

The plot of Tower Dungeon revolves around an evil sorcerer who has murdered the king and kidnapped the princess, taking refuge in a tower full of monsters. A team is formed to rescue the princess, and a young farmer joins the cause. This premise is similar to that of the successful manhwa Tower Of God, where a seemingly underprivileged adventurer enters a mysterious tower in search of a woman.

The art of Tsutomu Nihei, known for his impressive attention to detail and skill in depicting buildings and architecture, promises to elevate the series to new heights. Since much of the story will take place inside a massive tower, fans can expect gorgeous and visually stunning landscapes.

Tsutomu Nihei’s fantasy manga Tower Dungeon has generated a lot of interest online and, with its strong track record of success, is expected to attract a diverse and eager audience. The first chapter will certainly be a must-read for fans and newcomers alike, and only time will tell if this series will live up to the expectations created by BLAME! and Knights of Sidonia.

