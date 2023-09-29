Suara.com – Polda Metro Jaya examines TP, a suspect in the alleged land mafia case worth IDR 1.8 trillion in North Jakarta, Friday (29/9/2023). He was questioned after he was a fugitive from the police.

Director of Special Criminal Investigation (Ditreskrimsus) Polda Metro, Jaya Kombes Ade Safri Simanjuntak said that the investigation was carried out by investigators from the Environmental Resources Sub-Directorate or Sumdaling since 10.00 WIB.

“An inspection was carried out at the Sumdaling Sub-Directorate, Ditreskrimsus Polda Metro Jaya,” said Ade to reporters, Friday (29/9/2023).

Ade claimed that the suspect TP took the initiative to come to meet investigators instead of being arrested.

Also read: Delegated by the Corruption Eradication Commission, Polda Metro to investigate the legality of 12 rifles at the official residence of the Minister of Agriculture, SYL

“Not arrested,” he said.

Meanwhile, Aloys Ferdinand as the attorney for victim Muckhsin hopes that investigators will immediately detain the suspect TP. Because the suspect was absent several times from summons for questioning.

“He should have been detained, because he was summoned several times and he didn’t comply, which means he had bad intentions. Until the investigators issued a DPO, a red notice was followed up,” said Aloys.

Three Suspects

In this case, investigators from the Sumdaling Sub-Directorate, Ditreskrimsus Polda Metro Jaya have named three suspects. The three have the initials MD, YS and TP.

Also Read: Polda Metro Jaya Immediately Announces Suspect in Miss Universe Indonesia 2023 Body Checking Sexual Harassment Case

The determination of the three suspects is contained in the notification letter regarding the determination of suspects Number: B/6942/V/RES.1.9./2023/Ditreskrimsus dated 23 May 2023. In the letter it is explained that the three of them were named as suspects on suspicion of the crime of falsifying and/or ordering to enter false information into authentic deed, using the deed as if its contents were in accordance with the truth and participating in committing acts that can be punished.

“Investigators from Unit V Subdit III Sumdaling Ditreskrimsus Polda Metro Jaya have named a suspect,” said the letter signed by Brigadier General Auliansyah Lubis, who at that time served as Dirreskrimsus Polda Metro Jaya.