If you want to show those around you that you have been lucky, you can always visit Porsche for a 911. If the ‘911’ also says ‘GT3’ or even ‘GTR RS’, then you are already in charge. However, that is not the only target audience for the iconic sports car, because the people of Stuttgart, as usual, also build a 911 that was specially designed for the track… And the 911 GT3 R now also has its superiors.

620 hp for 1,240 kilos

This is the Porsche 911 GT3 R Rennsport, and it goes one step further on the violence of the regular circuit car. The connoisseur will already notice this from the looks, because Porsche promises that every panel on the roof and the trunk lid is brand new. This also includes the bumper work, which looks a lot more elegant than all those sharp corners and edges of the standard copy. Furthermore, the Rennsport version gets real mirror cameras instead of traditional mirrors, but what strikes us most is that gigantic, organically shaped spoiler on the butt.

What lies underneath was also thoroughly revised. This Rennsport offers essentially the same 4.2-liter six-cylinder boxer block as the standard GT3 R, but here it has been pumped up to produce 620 hp instead of 565 hp… for a car weight of 1,240 kilograms. The engine owes this extra power to new pistons and camshafts, among other things, and as a result the needle rotates up to no less than 9,400 revolutions per minute. The power then passes through a six-speed sequential gearbox with adjusted ratios, and the result is a top speed of another 20 km/h more than the regular 911 GT3 R.

Not allowed in GT3 races

Of course there is a but… Or rather: a few buts. The production of this device is limited to an edition of exactly 77 pieces, so there is a good chance that the Rennsports will spend their days under a collector’s cloth rather than on a circuit. In that respect, its price does not do him any favors, because with a price tag of 951,000 euros, it is unlikely that anyone will actually want to venture into the heat of battle with it.

In addition, the ones that do reach the circuit will not be able to just do what they want there. Thanks to the extra power, this version falls outside the Balance of Performance rules of the GT3 class, so indeed: you will not be admitted to official races within that class.