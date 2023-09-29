While European car brands are mainly busy launching large EVs, Honda is going in the other direction. With the compact “e” we already had a small electric guy from Honda, now we also have this N-Van e:. Even smaller if possible… but still fully electric.

Berlingo with dwarfism

We shouldn’t be shy about it, this N-Van e: is Honda’s answer to the need for electric Kei Cars. These are small carts (with a maximum length of 3.4 meters and a maximum engine volume of 660 cc or 64 hp) that enjoy a tax advantage in Japan. Or to put it another way: this thing is probably smaller than your kitchen table. However, don’t let that fool you, because thanks to its angular proportions, the N-Van e: nevertheless offers the necessary interior space.

It is of course not as megalomaniac as a Skoda, but there is still room for four people (or two in the cargo variant) and some stuff in the suitcase. The loading floor is completely flat and a sliding door makes getting in and out absurdly easy. Think of this as a Citroën Berlingo with dwarfism. In every good sense.

All 210 km

But what does the electric powertrain bring to the table? Well, strangely enough, Honda remains remarkably vague about the powertrain. For example, we don’t know how strong the electric motor is – although it will most likely be 64 hp to stay within Kei Car regulations – and we also don’t know how big the battery is. However, Honda indicates that the maximum range is 210 kilometers. If we take a look at the competition, we see the Nissan Sakura Kei Car with a 20 kWh battery and a WLTC range of 180 km. So bet on a battery in that area.

Although Kei Cars have never been able to make a dent in the sales lists in Europe, you can ask yourself whether this N-Van e: does not have a place with us. Not least because it probably has a cost of around 13,000 euros. Subtract the Flemish tax benefit of 4,000 euros and you have ultra-cheap transport.