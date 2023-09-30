This Sunday begins October, one of the favorite months for many because it is surrounded by mysteries and horror. And of course, if on the 31st Halloween is celebrated due to foreign influence, and on November 1 and 2, the Day of the Dead, traditional in Mexico, is commemorated.

With these two pretexts, October is, therefore, one of the ideal months to prepare the chair and sit down to watch alone, with your friends, partner or family, some of the films horror classics. ChatGPT bot recommends these 15 tapes so you can plan a scary evening and prepare to choose, perhaps, the right costume for the holidays.

1

Psychosis (1960) – By Alfred Hitchcock

A masterpiece of suspense that follows the story of Marion Crane, who finds herself in a mysterious boarding house run by Norman Bates.

2

Young Frankenstein (1974) – By Mel Brooks

A horror comedy that parodies the classic Universal monsters, with touches of intelligent humor.

3

The Shining (1980) – By Stanley Kubrick

Jack Torrance becomes the caretaker of an isolated hotel during the winter, where loneliness and isolation unleash a spiral of madness and horror.

4

The Prophecy (1976) – By Richard Donner

A horror thriller that follows the story of a diplomat and his wife who adopt a child, without knowing that he is the Antichrist. The film is known for its gloomy atmosphere and shocking scenes.

5

The Exorcist (1973) – By William Friedkin

The demonic possession of a 12-year-old girl and the attempts to exorcise her are the focus of this film, considered one of the most terrifying of all time.

6

Night of the Living Dead (1968) – By George A. Romero

A group of people take refuge in a house while the living dead stalk them in this pioneering zombie film.

7

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) – By Jonathan Demme

A psychopath known as Buffalo Bill and the intelligent but disturbed Hannibal Lecter are the protagonists of this disturbing story.

8

Rosemary’s Baby (1968) – By Roman Polanski

A young couple moves into an apartment building where strange things begin to happen during the protagonist’s pregnancy.

9

The Others (2001) – By Alejandro Amenábar

A woman cares for her children in a secluded mansion while they wait for her husband’s return from war. The film plays with perception and mystery.

10

The Sixth Sense (1999) – By M. Night Shyamalan

This psychological thriller revolves around a boy who can see and communicate with the dead. With a surprising twist at the end, the film is known for its ability to maintain intrigue until the last moment.

11

Carrie (1976) – By Brian De Palma

The life of a socially marginalized young woman takes a dark turn when she discovers that she has telekinetic powers and uses them to exact revenge.

12

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) – By Wes Craven

Freddy Krueger, a dream killer, terrorizes a group of teenagers in their nightmares, leading to deadly real-life consequences.

13

Friday the 13th (1980) – By Sean S. Cunningham

It is a classic slasher film that follows a group of young counselors at a summer camp who are pursued and murdered by a mysterious masked killer. The film kicked off an iconic horror franchise with the character of Jason Voorhees as its central villain.

14

Jaws (1975) – By Steven Spielberg

The sleepy coastal town of Amity is threatened by a great white shark, leading to a relentless hunt to eliminate the predator.

15

The Hoop (2002) – De Gore Verbinski

After watching a cursed videotape, viewers have seven days to live before meeting a sinister fate.

