Beyond updating some of the fashionable series in recent weeks, such as Ahsoka on Disney+, in the coming days many essentials will arrive that you should not miss and that you will get hooked on. Some best series of the year and returns of others that you already know, like Loki or Rick and Morty. Whatever you are looking for, an October full of premieres is coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney+, SkyShowtime or Movistar Plus+.

Urban: life is ours

María Pedraza, Asia Ortega and Bernardo Flores They are the protagonists of “Urban. Life is ours.” A Spanish premiere on Amazon Prime Video in which we will meet Lola and Yanet. The two young women will travel to Malaga looking for an opportunity in a series that talks about urban music and the dream of succeeding in it. But also about love, parties and revenge.

Date: October 6

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Passing lies

Nerea Castro is the creator of another of the Spanish premieres that we will see this October, “Lies passengeras”. Since the 9th on SkyShowtime and with Elena Anaya as the protagonist, giving life to Lucía. Lucia has a life apparently perfect but she has been fired after becoming CEO. She will now have to prove her innocence and get her life back.

Date: October 9

Plataforma: SkyShowtime

The Messiah

The Javis are behind “La Mesías”, a series starring Macarena García and with a luxury national cast: Roger Casamajor, Carmen Machi, Ana Rujas, Lola Dueñas… From October 11 on Movistar Plus+ you will be able to see this work that tells us how a viral video of a Christian pop music group will impact the life of Enric, a man with a bad experience with religion and the memory of a bad childhood.

Date: October 11

Platform: Movistar Plus+

4ever

The popular group CNCO is the protagonist of another of the premieres of the month of October: 4EVER. On Disney+ since the 11th, the series tells us the story of four boys who must start a band to be able to recover a valuable lost guitar. They’ll have to put aside their differences and get along in order to solve the problem in a five-episode miniseries if you’re looking for a musical drama this month.

Date: October 11

Platform: Disney+

The fall of the House of Usher

One of the most anticipated premieres will arrive on Netflix on October 12, based on the story with which it shares its name, by the writer Edgar Allan Poe. “The Fall of the House of Usher” is a horror series that adapts this classic. And the person in charge of doing it is Mike Flanagan, in charge of other scary series on the platform such as “The Haunting of Hill House.” In this new release of eight episodes we will follow the story of how siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher have turned a pharmaceutical company into a source of wealth and power but everything will become complicated as time passes and the heirs die.

Date: October 12

Plataforma: Netflix

Nightmares

Among the most important premieres of the month of October is “Nightmares”. An adaptation by RL Stine that will arrive on Disney+ on the 13th if you want to immerse yourself in a story of horror and supernatural events. Five high school students They will have to work together to avoid the catastrophe that endangers everyone around them. A new adaptation of one of the best-selling book series of all time that you can now watch on your TV.

Date: October 13

Platform: Disney+

Corpses

If you are looking for a police thriller, Corpses It is one that you should sign up for on your calendar. Eight episodes that adapt the comic of the same name and take us to four different moments in time. Four different times but always the same corpse in the same place. And a researcher from each era who will have to try to find out what happened.

Date: October 19

Plataforma: Netflix

Creature

Fans of Turkish series on Netflix will also have news this month: Creature. Eight episodes of a story that moves away from sentimental dramas and soap operas to present us with a story about death and the afterlife. And he will do it through Ziya, a medical student who will meet Ihsan. For many, a madman. For others, a genius. But meeting each other will change their lives.

Date: October 20

Plataforma: Netflix

A boat!

“Crash Landing on you” It is one of the great Korean hits on Netflix and one of those that thousands of people have gotten hooked on. Its director is behind “Doona!” a new premiere that will arrive on October 20. The series takes us to a university student residence where a young man meets an ex K-Pop star and together they will hit it off instantly.

Date: October 20

Plataforma: Netflix

girls night

Another national premiere will land on Disney+ at the end of the month with a story of friendship and revenge in “Girls’ Night Out.” A miniseries that tells a journey of five friends to Navacerrada, the town where they spent their summers when they were teenagers. But what seems like a quiet weekend with friends will become complicated in a story of secrets, revenge and justice.

Date: October 25

Platform: Disney+

Returns and new episodes

In addition, there will be returns on all platforms. One of the best and most followed Netflix series on the platform is back: Lupine. The tribute to the popular thief will have its new season starting October 5 on Netflix with new episodes in which he will continue trying to carry out the revenge that ended his father’s life.

Also on Netflix we will see other great premieres expected in Spain: Elite returns with its seventh season starting on October 20 and that same day we will see new episodes of Big Mouthone of the most fashionable adult animation series on the platform.

On HBO Max you can watch the second season of Álex de la Iglesia’s series from October 23: 30 coins will premiere new episodes of psychological and horror thrillers. New episodes of one of the best cartoon comedies of recent decades will also arrive on HBO Max: Rick and Morty will return on October 16 with its seventh season and all kinds of crazy and fun adventures that we can continue enjoying. And if you are a fan of period drama, The Golden Age returns with its second season on the 30th of this month.

On Disney+ there will also be news on some of the essentials. Marvel fans should mark red on October 6th when the second season of Loki.

And if you have Amazon Prime Videoaim for October 20 because the third season of Upload to continue with that kind of virtual reality heaven to which we go when we die.