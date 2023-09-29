The rise of cloud technology has been dizzying and there are already companies that have positioned themselves as leaders. However, this process was so rapid that it passed by the regulatory and trade authorities, who have begun to express their concerns about the configuration of this nascent market and the conditions of competition. Proof of this is what happened with NVIDIA in France.

Video: The video game apocalypse they don’t tell you about

Nvidia is part of an investigation for antitrust practices in France

According to information from The Wall Street Journal (via Insider-Gaming), NVIDIA’s offices in France were raided by authorities in an operation related to the cloud sector. According to the details expressed by the representatives of the French government, this is an investigation of anti-competitive practices, although they did not reveal the companies involved or whether the act has to do directly with NVIDIA or with other companies about which it could have information.

NVIDIA and its cloud gaming offer

French government is concerned about the cloud business

Namely, these types of raids aim to review the facilities, obtain information and interview workers. On the other hand, the French authorities are concerned about the position that large companies are occupying in the cloud business and the consequences that this could have on the market: “the raid followed a broader investigation into the sector. of cloud computing, citing concerns that companies could use their computing access to exclude smaller competitors.

The issue of the cloud has come to light in Europe, especially during the review process of Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard King as regulators have expressed their concerns that the Xbox company dominates the sector and not of opportunity to the competition. Hence, they have suggested remedies to guarantee a competitive environment designed in the medium and long term.

Stay informed, at LEVEL UP.

Video: The bombshells, the promises and the jewels of October 2023

Source 1, Source 2

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News