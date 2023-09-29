NSYNC is back.

The famous pop boy band that had its peak at the end of the last millennium, with Justin Timberlake among its members, released its first song today, Friday, after more than 20 years!

The American group met to compose “Better Place”, one of the songs from the soundtrack of the animated film “Trolls 3”.

The teenage heartthrobs had already hinted at their return to the studio last month, before making a joint appearance at the 2018 Awards ceremony. MTV Video Music Awards. The five members presented an award to Taylor Swift.

The new theme evokes the dance pop style of the late 1990s and early 2000s that brought NSYNC so much success, especially with “Tearin’ Up My Heart.”

“Better Place” It is the band’s first song since their last album, 2001’s “Celebrity.”

The following year, Timberlake announced he was embarking on a solo career, before the band officially said “Bye Bye Bye” in 2007.

Timberlake, 42, composed the music from the first two “Trolls” movies and their song “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” It earned him an Oscar nomination in 2017.

OF

Themes

nsync Music Justin Timberlake

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions