In the leading group in Serie A, no one is performing at their best and each team is still running in. And even those who started badly like Napoli are holding on

Andrea Masala

29 September – MILAN

Go and trust the championship… Everything open, everything uncertain: after six rounds, Serie A does not have an absolute master. Not even Inter who seemed to be on their way to making a break for it after the fireworks in the derby. Seven teams find themselves crammed into the space of five points. In the leading group the intruder would be Lecce, who in any case have so far legitimized the position they occupy, without usurping anything.

Ramadani of Lecce

Everything is in flux ahead, but even in the lower rankings there is a leveling out: in five points there are six competitors. In short, it is only balance that reigns supreme: the situation is fluid everywhere, almost volatile. This time they won’t have to deal with the unknown of the big break for the World Championship, on the contrary the championship will be a breathless race: long pit stops are not scheduled even at the end of December. Let’s enjoy the “old-fashioned” calendar while we can, because next year, with the Champions League expanded to 36 participants and with 100 more matches, promises to be even more frenetic. In the face of increasingly busy commitments, there is a positive note: the chance to bring five clubs into the richest Cup, if Italy occupies one of the first two places in the UEFA ranking by nations. Attractive prospect for the pacesetters, who for now are moving forward compactly.

Lautaro

The truth, not too hidden, is that no one is perfect. Although in good health, from the two Milanese girls to their immediate pursuers, all of them are still unfinished intriguers. We’re on the sixth day, it can fit. Even those who seemed to have found a solution are called upon to retouch and improve. Inter, after the resounding 5-1 in the derby, had the opportunity to make a deep furrow from Milan, only to then get stuck at San Siro against Sassuolo. Inzaghi has a deeper squad at his disposal, yet now he makes do in attack to give Lautaro, who is present to the hilt, a chance to catch his breath. Although strengthened, the Nerazzurri are also struggling with the demands of the turnover: continuing on all fronts costs a lot of effort, which therefore must be distributed. It is the same line that Milan is imposing, involving more resources in the project. Pioli is at the top in cohabitation, but he is the first to know that Milanello is still a work in progress. Okay, Adli is thawed out to win in Cagliari, but the Rossoneri machine needs further running-in and fresh strength. There is ample room for improvement both forward and defensively, given that the new Reijnders and Loftus-Cheek push a lot but cover a little less.

On the podium as third wheel is Juve, who was not impressed after the defeat against Berardi and co and who is trying again to find more continuity. The Bianconeri have no commitments in Europe: the specialists translate the circumstance into 5-7 theoretical points more. However, the tone of the performances did not enchant even Allegri, who in his heart would like a more proactive attitude. If even Max himself complains about “those frequent backward passes”, it is a sign that there is still a lot of work to be done. The base is good, with the peaks of Vlahovic and Chiesa, but a leap in quality is needed. Otherwise the Livorno coach’s catchphrase “We’re not ready for the scudetto” will start again. An objective that is not expected of Atalanta, who little by little re-proposes the repertoire that has also made them famous on the continent. This is a rejuvenated team, so fluctuations in performance must be taken into account: Gasperini is aware of this and rightly moves with the lights off. As well as Fiorentina and Lecce, who travel at a cruising speed that goes beyond the best expectations. Interesting facts, however looking for further confirmation.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

Victor Osimhen

Those who instead have the duty to turn the corner and no longer surprise negatively are a Napoli affected by the internal poisons of the Osimhen case. Garcia staggers and resists: he hasn’t made himself completely safe, yet he too finds himself trapped in the leading platoon. The reigning champions, despite the storms, are four points away from the top: the gap is there and you can see it, but it can be bridged. No strong colours, but blurred and vague contours: the general scenario reveals a filigree glimpse of provisional data, more signals than clear-cut sentences. It’s just an impression of September, written on the water, but unless there are sensational accelerations and dramatic dives, there is no absolute dominator on the horizon. Let’s be ready for anything.

September 29th – 7.45am

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED