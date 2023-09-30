Race after race, McLaren is closing the gap on Aston Martin in the constructors’ standings, so much so that it has halved the gap since returning from the summer break. In particular, the double podium obtained in Suzuka allowed the Woking team to maximize the potential of the car by collecting the maximum spoils available considering Max Verstappen’s unassailability.

If at the beginning of the season this comeback might have seemed like a mirage, from mid-season onwards the Woking team showed clear progress, thanks not only to the internal restructuring of the personnel, but also at a technical level, which then led to various update packages that they have restored competitiveness to the MCL60.

Now McLaren finds itself at just 49 points and Norris believes that his team can beat the Silverstone team before the end of the championship both thanks to a car that, for now, is proving to be more competitive, and thanks to two drivers who manage to reach the scoring area with greater continuity.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, makes a pit stop

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A situation opposite to that of Aston Martin which, after an excellent start to the world championship, is climbing backwards in the standings, also paying the price for the few points collected by Lance Stroll. In fact, the Canadian has not managed to enter the top ten since the summer break and this means that in the last four rounds his team has added only 25 points to its palmarès, compared to 69 for McLaren.

When asked if he believed his team could beat Aston Martin, Norris replied: “Yes. I didn’t think it was that close. But yes, if it’s 49 (points), then I definitely think so. many races. I’m sure there will be a couple of races where Aston will be a little bit stronger, but I think our advantage at the moment over almost every team, except a couple, is that we have two drivers fighting for these positions and for these points.”

“Not every team has that advantage, so I think that helps us. We can help each other and I think that’s a good advantage that we have over a lot of other teams right now.”

Norris is coming off two second places in recent races, having finished behind Carlos Sainz in Singapore and behind Max Verstappen in Japan. Although McLaren is still trying to improve its MCL60, especially in low-speed corners, Norris believes that the overall package is among the most balanced, which is why it will be able to remain competitive in the other races before the conclusion of the world championship.

Lando Norris, McLaren, 2nd position, celebrates with his team

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

“We are in a growth phase. We are making good progress and days like the one in Japan demonstrate this. Even though I know that sometimes there will be more difficult races and perhaps not as simple as the one in Japan, the progress we have made this season they were truly incredible. From where we were to finishing 19 seconds behind the first-placed rider, I think it’s a testament to the progress. I’m proud of everyone and we’ll keep pushing.”

On the other hand, team principal Mike Krack said there is no doubt that the Silverstone team needs to find more pace from the AMR23. “It’s a tough fight. I think we have to look at the next races. We have to give our best in terms of reliability, which we didn’t do (in Japan). We had one car at the finish line (due to a rear wing problem), therefore we must avoid errors in operations and focus on ourselves. However, we cannot influence what others do.”

“But there are sprint races. There will probably be some weekends disturbed by rain. So it will be long and difficult. I’m always confident, but we have to improve in terms of reliability and we have to improve performance.”

