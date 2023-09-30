Nobara has starred in one of the best Jujutsu Kaisen cosplays we have seen so far.

Nobara made her debut in one of the first episodes of the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of those works that, like Chainsaw Man and Spy intense combats using techniques related to spiritualism and a somewhat darker theme than is usual for the genre to which the series belongs.

With the arrival of the new chapters of the anime Jujutsu Kaisen is on everyone’s lips and that is why we are facing a perfect occasion to remember some of the best cosplays made by fans. Today’s protagonist is none other than la intrepida Nobara Kugisakione of its main characters.

An excellent cosplay dedicated to Jujutsu Kaisen fans

This work has been shared through Reddit and both the professional photographer Elbana Yanuar Rizqi and the experienced cosplayer Ariella Shania have participated, achieving with their talent one of the best cosplays we’ve seen of Nobara:

Starting from the perfect framing of each of the photos and the decision to prioritize the figure over the background to give more strength to the presence of the cosplayer, it is easy to perceive the enormous talent of the people involved in making this cosplay Un fantástico tributo a Nobara Kugisaki.

In this version of the character, it has been used a body language totally in line with the expressiveness that Nobara has shown since his first appearance in Jujutsu Kaisen. The cosplayer is accompanied by the character’s classic uniform, her inseparable hammer and a small set of nails that she uses to confront the Curses, the main enemies of this anime.

Nobara joined the protagonists of Jujutsu Kaisen in chapter 3 and her greatest ambition is to become a powerful Jujutsu Shaman. She has also had some of the most interesting confrontations from the first season of this adaptation carried out by the popular animation studio MAPPA.

The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen is currently broadcast and its most recent episodes are already considered some of the most exciting of the entire series, the Shibuya arc has also begun, one of the most important for the future of our protagonists in this story.

