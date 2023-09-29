Bethesda is surprise launching The Elder Scrolls Castles, a title inspired by its most popular game, Fallout Shelter, which can now be downloaded in some territories for free on Android mobile devices.

The Elder Scrolls It is one of the most famous sagas in the history of video games and with installments such as Skyrim or Oblivion, Bethesda made the leap to stardom. Therefore, it is not surprising that the company wants to take advantage of the momentum with another easily accessible title.

The Elder Scrolls Castles has been revealed completely by surprise as a new management simulator where we will have to build our own dynasty within our castle. One real day is equivalent to one year in the game.

Therefore, as players we will have to take care of guarantee the survival of our subjects and secure our offspring while we customize our castle from scratch.

Obtaining resources, assigning workers and governing the kingdom through important decisions are some of the most striking mechanics of the game, which will also seek to complete missions to progress more quickly.

The aesthetics of The Elder Scrolls Castles are closely based on Fallout Shelter, but it captures the medieval and fantasy spirit of the role-playing saga that has earned so many fans over the years. What do you think? We remember that it is free on Android, for the moment in the United States.

The Elder Scrolls continues its expansion on mobile

The Elder Scrolls Castles is now the third mobile game available related to the saga along with its predecessors The Elder Scrolls Legends and The Elder Scrolls Blades, each one with a different proposal. We leave you its synopsis:

Tell your story for generations: Each day in real life covers the span of an entire year in The Elder Scrolls: Castles. Train your subjects, appoint heirs, and maintain order to help your kingdom prosper. Will you keep your subjects happy and ensure a long life for their ruler? Or will they become disgruntled and plot a murder?

Despite not being the big launch that many expect with The Elder Scrolls VI, this game can serve to calm the desire to enjoy a new main installment of the saga until this occurs.

You can also try The Elder Scrolls Online, the MMORPG that does not stop growing year after year and that will turn a decade old in 2024. Right now it has become one of the most popular titles in the world.

Will The Elder Scrolls Castles manage to repeat the success of Fallout Shelter? For now, here you can consult the list of Bethesda’s best-selling games in the company’s entire history.