Nissan has presented this week a prototype of a small, sporty electric vehicle that has caught everyone’s attention. With a very radical image and first cousin of the future Renault 5, the Japanese were paving the way to break the most important news: Nissan will only present fully electric models in Europe from now on. And in 2030 it will only sell this type of technology on our continent.

The message is similar to the one Opel announced this month during the IAA Mobility in Munich. On that occasion, the Germans pointed out that, starting in 2025, all the cars they present will be completely electric. An important step in the electrification of the brand and the group, since Stellantis will use Opel as a pioneer in the “electric only” field.

Nissan, however, has confirmed that it will only introduce fully electric models in Europe from now on. In its packaging, the news seems even more important than that of Opel but, if we look at its content, it seems like a step most logical.

Nissan, only electric in the new products

The news of presenting only electric models for our continent and selling only electric models from 2030 may seem illogical, now that the United Kingdom will postpone the ban on the sale of vehicles with combustion engines to 2035 and when Europe is heading towards a softened Euro 7.

However, it must be taken into account that Europe has long ceased to be a priority market for Nissan. In 2022, Nissan sold in Europe 237,650 cars, 5% less than the previous year, according to Jato Dynamics (17th best-selling brand in Europe). If we add commercial vehicles, there were 286,225 registrations. Very far from the 372,337 units in 2021, with a drop of 23.1%.

These latest data contrast with the figures recorded in China and North America, where registrations were around one million. Globally, according to the company’s own data, Nissan placed a total of 3,225,549 units in the world. A figure very far from the little more than 4 million registrations worldwide in 2021 but which makes it clear what the role of Europe in your sales.

To the figures we must add the approach that Nissan has regarding our continent. In 2020, in their agreement with Renault, they already concluded that North America and China were the markets where Nissan could achieve a greater sales volume. The efforts for Europe were going to be minimal. So much so that on the continent we have run out of niche vehicles because European emissions regulations greatly punished the few sales of cars like the Nissan GTR, which was recently fired, or the beautiful Nissan Z that we will not even see in Europe.

Although the Euro 7 regulations seem not to be as tough as expected, adapting to the new emissions limits will mean that manufacturers will have to continue making significant efforts in investment. Investigation and development. The latter has been a constant friction in the Renault and Nissan alliance.

The internal debate has resulted in some important changes. Renault and Nissan now have greater freedom to negotiate, which has ended up promoting the French agreement with Geely (Chinese conglomerate that owns Volvo) to carry out Horse, a specific company for the development of combustion engines.

Nissan, for its part, has invested 600 million euros in Ampere, designed to boost Renault’s electric vehicles. That is, the alliance between both partners but the synergies will always be closer to electric vehicles than combustion vehicles.

With this general photograph, Nissan had three options. The first was to continue launching combustion models in Europe, adapting to the new rules of the game, which drive the market towards electric cars in the medium term, and, therefore, leaving money in a market from which they get little performance.

The second way was to reach an agreement with Renault to launch prominent French models in Europe, as they are doing with Mitsubishi, who have presented a Mitsubishi ASX that, in reality, is a Renault Captur. A decision with very low economic cost in investments but which can devalue the brand image.

Or, the third way which they have opted for, take advantage of the combustion vehicles they already have on the market, extending their commercial life until 2030 and launching exclusively electric vehicles from now on. They will be cars that, due to their relationship with Renault and Ampere, will be able to maintain affordable production costs while fully launching themselves into the electric car in a market where they do not have much to lose.

In fact, the new fully electric Nissan Micra will come from the same Renault plant in Douai, France, where the new Renault 5 will be assembled. In the coming years, the Japanese want to have 19 fully electric models on the market. The deadline for these plans is 2030.

And all this also allows them to once again boost their brand image in which Nissan is related to the electric car. A movement that relaunches the message that the firm is one step ahead with this technology, as they did so many years ago with the Nissan Leaf, one of the few electric cars on the market at that time.

Photo | Nissan