From September 29th to October 1st it will come to life for the first time Sport&Fun Experience Villageil sports festival which will animate the space around at the Arco della Pace in Milan. Throughout the weekend, the heart of the city will be transformed into the ideal place to promote mobile entertainment for young people and adults thanks to the many initiatives promoted by Eurosport, insieme a Warner Bros. Discovery Brand Solutions. Inside the festival, fun will also be guaranteed by presence of Nintendowhich will make some of its most iconic sports video games available to everyone.

A few steps from the greenery of Sempione Parkstarting from 10:00, it will be possible participate in activities open to all and attend various sporting events of the Sport&Fun Experience Village which will include cycling, padel, volleyball, basketball, climbing, skiing and, thanks to Nintendo, also e-sports. Furthermore, throughout the weekend, taking advantage of the last days of good weather, it will be possible play together with friends and family with Nintendo Switch, the most loved hybrid console ever. Gaming stations and promoters who will travel around the festival with the consoles will allow you to try your hand at challenges anywhere:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: 48 circuits for unforgettable crazy races for up to 8 people on two and four wheels and fun-filled challenges, all in the company of the iconic characters from the saga of the famous plumber Super Mario. The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe experience continues at home thanks to the Additional Routes Pass DLC. Nintendo Switch Sports: for a 360° sporting experience, it will also be possible to try your hand at games of volleyball, football, tennis, badminton, golf, bowling and chanbara, moving in reality to simulate the actions of real athletes. Everybody 1-2-Switch!: on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, it will also be possible to try out the unique experience of Nintendo’s new party game in great company, which allows up to 100 people to party at the same time using their own smartphone as controller.

Mariano De Martino 29 September 2023