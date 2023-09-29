We bring news for users of Nintendo Switch Online. We now have confirmed news available for this service regarding a new free Kirby game on Switch! You already know that you can consult the 30 best free games for Nintendo Switch in history on the website.

We have learned that the next free game has already been released for those who have the Expansion Pack. Is about Kirby & the Amazing Mirror.

The most multiplayer Kirby comes to Nintendo Switch Online for free

Nintendo has announced that the game Kirby & the Amazing Mirror is now available for these users. In this game, the Mirror World in the skies of Dream Land has been invaded by an evil shadow, and only Kirby can save it.

Fortunately, he won’t be alone: ​​he’s been divided into four different colored Kirbys who can be summoned to help in different situations. Players will be able to use copy abilities like the arrow-shooting Cupid Kirby or the hand-to-hand combat-savvy Smash Bros. Kirby.

This service is available as part of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership. We leave you with its trailer in English and Japanese ahead of its premiere as a free game on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack:

What do you think? We read you in the comments. You also have our complete coverage of Nintendo Switch Online on the web.

