If you are a Nintendo Switch Online user, you can now play one of the most popular RPG video games on the platform for free and for a limited time.

Nintendo Switch It is one of the current consoles with the largest catalog of video games available, so users of the big N machine can enjoy the most varied proposals before the launch of Nintendo Switch 2, which is planned for the second half of 2024. For the moment, we just have to wait for Kyoto to kick off the new generation, but in the meantime you can enjoy games like the one we bring you below and, in addition, for free.

So, if you have a Nintendo Switch Online subscription, you will know that titles are regularly included with free trials for a limited time for all Nintendo Switch users who meet this condition. In this way, from today and Until next October 3, Eastward is available for free, the acclaimed RPG that was released just two years ago and has received a very positive reception from players. This is a proposal with a duration that ranges between 20 and 30 hours, so you could even have time to spend the entire time during this period.

Download Eastward for FREE on Nintendo Switch

Eastward, free for a limited time on Nintendo Switch Online

Escape the tyrannical clutches of Potcrock Isle’s underground society! and join Eastward’s atypical duo of protagonists on a fascinating adventure into the outside world! Discover settlements as beautiful as they are strange and make new friends as you travel the world by train. Combine John and Sam’s skills to solve dungeon puzzles, kill unusual enemies and survive that deadly toxic cloud. Will you be able to discover the truth of Sam’s mystical powers and restore peace to the devastated lands of Eastward?

Therefore, don’t miss the opportunity to play Eastward completely free through Nintendo Switch Online, where It will be available until next October 3 through your free trial.

