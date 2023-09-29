Suara.com – Singer Ninaya has once again shown her productivity as a talented young singer. Ninaya has just released her fourth single entitled “Lepas Darimu”.

Ninaya is a talented young singer. This title doesn’t feel like an exaggeration, because at a young age he already participated in the no-nonsense singing competition, The Voice Kids, Indonesian Idol Junior Season 3 in 2018, and Sing Like Mama.

Apart from that, throughout her career, Ninaya has released four songs entitled “Aku Ratumu”, “Forgive Me Ya Allah”, “It’s Ok I’ll Be Fine”, and “Misunderstanding”. Most recently, Ninaya released her fourth song entitled “Lepas Darimu” created by Ilham Baso.

“Lepas darimu” tells the story of someone’s feeling of happiness who is finally able to escape from an unhealthy or toxic romantic relationship with his ex-girlfriend.

“This song is a reminder that we also have to love ourselves. One way is to get rid of unhealthy relationships,” said Ninaya to journalists in Jakarta, recently.

Ninaya (Instagram)

Even though it has the theme of heartbreak, Ninaya packages the song “Lepas Darimu” with a cheerful feel. The music chosen has an easy listening pop dance nuance. Combined with Ninaya’s distinctive vocals, this song is fun to enjoy in various situations.

“I hope the song ‘Lepas Darimu’ can be accepted, get a positive response from the public and I can continue working for Indonesian music,” said Ninaya.

The video clip for the song “Lepas Darimu” can also be enjoyed on the Le Moesik Revole YouTube channel.

