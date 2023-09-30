New York was overwhelmed on September 29th by flood rains that flooded streets, basements, schools and subways. The rainfall, which affected all five districts of the city, was triggered by the remnants of the former tropical storm Ophelia. Significant rain accumulations in a few hours and with several record beaten: More rain fell in a single day on New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, 8 inches (202 mm), than any rainfall since 1948. Before Friday, the wettest day on record at JFK was Aug. 14, 2011, when 7 inches of rain fell.

New York underwater with serious traffic disruptions and more: several daily records set in just a few hours

The heavy rain created serious inconvenience to the city of New York, known for never stopping. The water arrived violently and rose in record time, taking several commuters by surprise and pouring into subways and railways causing many problems, including the suspension of service on 10 rail lines in Brooklyn and all three Metro-North rail lines. The rain also flooded 150 of New York’s 1,400 schoolsremained open Friday: one in Brooklyn was evacuated after the boiler went up in smoke due to the water. Air travel fared no better: Flight delays hit all three New York City-area airports on Friday. Flooding inside the historic Marine Air Terminal at New York’s LaGuardia Airport has forced it to temporarily close.

Several daily rainfall records: in addition to JFK airport, LaGuardia Airport also recorded 104 mm of rain since Thursday. A Central Park they fell almost 5 centimeters of rain in an hourthe second wettest hour of the last 80 years: the daily record in the city’s most famous park was 138 mm. Finally, daily record also for Bridgeport Airport with 43.6 mm of rain. The governor of the state, Kathy Hochulhe declared state of emergency in New York, Long Island and the Hudson Valley