New York City and State Brace for Large-Scale Flooding and Flash Flooding, with Heavy Rains That May Flood the Ground from 100 to 200 mm of water on Friday 29 September and Saturday 30. The National Meteorological Service (NWS) has issued amoderate alert level 3on a scale of 1 to 4, for risk of flash floods. There could be storms and consequent flash flooding of roads and even subway stations.

Intense bad weather in the North-East of the United States: widespread flooding is feared in New York

Bad weather could persist between New Jersey central towards the north, also affecting New York City, Manhattan e Long Islanduntil the Connecticut southern and the Hudson Valley.

Il soil is already saturated in many sectors of the northeast due to recent rains: between Virginia and Massachusetts 50 to 100 mm have fallen in recent days.

Heavy rain w/flash flooding possible late tonight-Sat. 2-3″ of rain is forecast with locally higher 3-5″ possible. This could lead to isolated to scattered flash flooding, but confidence is low as to where exactly the heaviest will fall. #NYwx #NJwx #CTwx pic.twitter.com/CCQVwgpLM1 — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) September 28, 2023

The disturbed system will be rather slow to leave the region this weekend: rain is forecast on Friday and Saturday. On Sunday 1 October, however, a substantial improvement in the weather is expected with the return of high pressure.

The emergency management center of the CNY has issued a travel advisory, valid from 4am on Friday until 6am on Saturday, warning those traveling of potential “widespread impacts” along the way.

“We urge New Yorkers to prepare for the risk of heavy rain and potential flooding during Friday and Saturday morning,” said New York City Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol. “All New Yorkers need to pay attention.” Iscol also warned of potential flooding in the basement.

Situation aggravated by the Supermoon

To make the situation worse there is also an astronomical factor: the superluna on Friday 29, the fourth and last of 2023, with its effect on the tide, could increase the risk of coastal flooding on Friday morning. Because of this, coastal flood warnings stretch nearly 300 miles, from Bridgeport, Connecticut, through Virginia Beach.

Flooding is expected up to 30 cm above ground level in low-lying areas near coasts and waterways most influenced by the tides. The weather service warns that some partial or total road closures are possible.