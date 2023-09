A Frisian, who was born in Groningen and is now working in Overijssel: for Anko Postma it is not a crazy step at all. “I used to come here a lot,” he says, during a walk in the Mosbeek Valley in Mander. “My parents often went on holiday here, just across the border in Uelsen. This is a beautiful Natura 2000 area, where there are major challenges in the areas of agriculture, nature and nitrogen.”