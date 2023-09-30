Again the list of upcoming Nintendo Switch releases It has recently been updated with new games that are on their way to the console. Here we bring you several that have been confirmed today.

As on previous occasions, in the list Below you can take a look at the games along with their release date, price and details:

Cafe Master Story – October 5, 2023

The smell of freshly roasted beans, the gurgle of the espresso machine, the shine of a spotlessly clean countertop… All this and more awaits you in this quirky simulation game!

Shy Cats Hidden Orchestra – October 6, 2023

In Shy Cats Hidden Orchestra, players will immerse themselves in an enchanting musical hidden object quest. These adorable and talented feline musicians have hidden away in various captivating locations, from icy landscapes to lush jungles, and have even ventured into otherworldly realms.

Astebros – October 16, 2023

Choose your hero from three different characters and go through procedural dungeons to eliminate your formidable opponents! Astebros is a roguelite game about the beginnings of the kingdom of Asteborg! Choose your hero from three different characters and go through procedural dungeons to eliminate your formidable opponents!

Torn Away – Fall 2023

Torn Away is a new indie game that combines adventure games, side-scrolling games, and first-person levels to create an interactive story about a girl who escapes a Nazi labor camp and tries to find her way back home through a Europe devastated by war.

Additionally, RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe launches on November 1, 2023 on Nintendo Switch.

What do you think? Do any of them catch your attention for the Nintendo Switch eShop? Don’t hesitate to leave it below in the comments.

