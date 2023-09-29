The new X2 is guaranteed to be a success, because it will be a real coupe SUV.

BMW’s naming is basically quite logical. The number indicates the size and if there is an X in front of it, it is an SUV. The 1 Series is the smallest and the 7 Series the largest. And the X1 is the smallest SUV and the X7 the largest. Or wait…

That’s where things go wrong at BMW, because their smallest SUV is not the X1 but the X2. If you put those two cars next to each other you will see that the X2 is clearly smaller. So why a higher number? Well, because the X2 is hipper and sportier. And therefore more expensive.

However, the X2 is not a coupe SUV, like the X4 and X6 are. These cars are also the same size as the X3 and X5 respectively, only they have a sloping roofline. With its smaller dimensions, the X2 is therefore a bit of an odd one out.

That does not mean that it is an ugly car. The BMW X2 has a high hatchback look and therefore looks quite good for a crossover. In fact, the undersigned secretly thinks it is better looking than the 1 Series.

Unfortunately, it will probably not stay that way, because the new X2 is on the way. And the first teaser doesn’t bode well. The new X2 will still be a coupe SUV. Just like the X4 and the X6, but smaller. The latter is usually not beneficial for the proportions.

To make matters worse, the new X2 also gets larger kidney grilles. These have an angular shape that is very reminiscent of the X6. In that respect too, it will be a mini-X6. To further emphasize the kidney grilles, they also have an illuminated frame, just like the i7 and the XM.

In addition to the X2, there will also be an iX2, as was confirmed earlier this year. That in itself is quite logical, since there is also an iX1. It is also expected that the X2 will now be about the same size as the X1. At least the naming will become a bit more logical.

