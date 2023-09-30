Elon Musk announced on X the start of recruiting human patients for testing at Neuralink. He promised to multiply “the bandwidth” in human communication. What does it mean? It’s possible?

At the forefront of biological technology, NeuralinkElon Musk’s company, has captured global attention with its promise to increase bandwidth between human brain and machines. But what does this breakthrough really mean and how could it change the lives of many people? Is it really viable?

Just a few days ago, Neuralink announced that it has already obtained approval to carry out its first human clinical triala milestone that represents renewed hope for those with diseases such as ALS, who will precisely be the patients sought for N1.

This test, called PRIME Study, aims to allow paralyzed individuals to control external devices with their thoughts. However, this advance has not been without controversy.

Recent reports The testing of Neuralink on monkeys has raised ethical concerns in the scientific community and among the public. The conditions under which these experiments were conducted and their tragic consequences have raised questions about the limits of science and ethics.

Now, the heart of the current debate centers on Elon Musk’s idea of ​​boosting bandwidth between people or between people and machines by a factor of 1,000 or more. What does this increase in bandwidth really imply?

Increasing communication between humans is not possible, according to MIT

Humans share information at a surprisingly slow rate, around 40 bits per second. Now compare that to a PC download that is a million times faster. Increasing bandwidth, which Elon Musk promises, would be almost telepathy with images.

However, in a recent MIT Technology Review article, it is mentioned that the idea of ​​a brain implant that can speed up communication between two people could be “largely nonsense.” But where the potential is really seen is in accelerating the speed at which machines can read from the brain. Something has been proven.

Although the path towards this revolution is riddled with ethical and technological challenges, the Neuralink’s potential to change how we communicate and we connect with technology is undoubtedly. We may still be a long way from transmitting an image directly between two brains, and if it is possible, at what cost? Is it safe, necessary or feasible?