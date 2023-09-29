Denpasar Voice – Two squads of the Indonesian U-24 National Team coached by Indra Sjafri are said to be entrusted players to the 19th Asian Games which took place in China.

The two players are Persebaya squad George Brown and former Persis Solo U-20, Hugo Samir. Netizens call both of them entrusted players to the Indonesian National Team for different reasons.

Based on netizen comments on the Instagram account @timnas.indonesia a few days ago, George Brown was considered a trusted player because he had never played at the Asian Games.

In fact, it was observed that the player of English descent was not played until the Indonesian National Team failed to qualify for the last 8 rounds at that event.

George Brown, who also played minimal minutes at Persebaya Surabaya, was said to be a trusted player when netizens said that the 24 year old player was just a bench warmer.

“Brown is displayed in the photo but never played, only used as a bench warmer for local preeettt (local pride),” wrote the account @wahyu.erik_92.

“@wahyu.erik_92 His mother told him to play badly,” replied the account @ywssad.

Meanwhile, Hugo Samir was called a trusted player by netizens after the Indonesian national team failed to enter the last 8 of the Asian Games after losing 2-0 against Uzbekistan on Thursday (28/9/2023).

Moreover, in that match, Hugo Samir had to end the match earlier than his colleagues because the referee was sent off for receiving a red card.

The second yellow card which resulted in a red card was given to the former Persis Solo U-20 player for elbowing one of the opposing players, Uzbekistan.

As a result, the 20 year old player’s Instagram account was invaded by netizens and many said that Hugo Samir’s actions did not reflect that of a national team player and he was accused of being a trusted player.

“A deposit,” wrote @_khlaltzy in the comments column of @hugosamir28’s upload.

“Entrusted player” wrote @icky_09,

“Son of a child,” wrote @dedino_28.

“This is one of the entrusted players, there is no skill, what is there is actually detrimental to the team, people like you are good at playing on tarkam,” continued @sanusay1122.

“How come being labeled as a national team player can get emotional like a tarkam player. “Entering the National Team was a gift from his father,” said @asep_zaloe.

“This is how his father entrusted him to play, he wants to look like he’s a champion, he just makes his friends’ struggles in vain,” continued @srtawwahyu and there were many other similar comments from other netizens. (*/Ana AP)