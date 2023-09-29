Scott Pilgrim will have an anime thanks to Netflix and fans of Bryan Lee O’Malley’s work couldn’t be more excited. This is why it made a lot of noise when the streaming service released a first preview, which showed us that it will change a detail of the comic in a very curious way.

This week, Netflix shared a clip from Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, the Netflix animated series. It is a video of just under 2 minutes in length that shows us the romantic interest that Scott Pilgrim has in Ramona Flowers, as well as the things he does to get to know her.

What caught the attention of many is that this animated series will change a detail of Ramona Flowers. If you read the graphic novel or saw the movie, you know that Ramona originally works as an Amazon.ca delivery girl and Scott makes an order to meet her again. Apparently, Netflix didn’t want to promote Amazon, so he decided to change the job of Ramona for something that no longer exists.

Ramona Flowers has a new job in Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

So what is Ramona Flowers’ new job in Scott Pilgrim: Takes Off? She is dedicated to delivering Netflix DVDs to your home. As you know, this is the first service that the platform offered before becoming a streaming giant, but as of this year it stopped offering it.

It is a modification that the most purists may dislike, but in reality, it does not feel bad at all. After all, it is a way to avoid advertising to a direct rival and in the process integrate your brand in an organic way. Especially because it has some humor and takes us back to the era in which Scott Pilgrim was published.

And what did you think of this change? Do you think it’s a clever idea or that Netflix should have avoided integrating itself into Scott Pilgrim in this way? Tell us in the comments.

