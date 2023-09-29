The future of One Piece on Netflix is ​​to follow in the footsteps of Harry Potter. Maybe franchises don’t have much to do with it, but this does.

Netflix wants to follow the Harry Potter model with One Piece. According to live-action cinematographer Nicole Hirsch Whitaker, the second season of the hit live-action series is already well underway in the development process. In an exclusive interview with The Direct, Nicole Hirsch Whitaker revealed that the show’s directors “started writing” the second season before the Hollywood writers’ strike. A strike that just ended this week.

From what Nicole Hirsch Whitaker has commented, there is a lot of material from the series that has been left pending in One Piece. However, according to her, The only thing holding back the Netflix team right now is having to do it as quickly as possible so that the actors don’t age.. “For the second season, there is a lot of material to do based on the series,” she noted. “It’s going to be like the Harry Potter model. “We’re going to have to do it as quickly as possible, before everyone gets too old.”

The emotion of the team due to the good reception of the public

Of course, one of the main factors why the second season of the series was quickly greenlit. One Piece live action series was its excellent reception by critics. In fact, Nicole Hirsch Whitaker talked about the reaction to the first season. “I was very excited when I saw Rotten Tomatoes and we had a 95%,” she argued. “It’s huge. Even even higher than Star Wars. Is incredible. I was very excited”. After several failed attempts to adapt the classic anime to live action, the streaming platform hit the nail on the head with this pirate formula.

Nicole Hirsch Whitaker described the process for One Piece en Netflix was a success. The director of photography spoke of the effort to transfer the tradition of manga and anime, Japanese culture, to an environment that was going to be a Western production. “It was quite a challenge. We talked a lot about how to incorporate manga and anime into the live-action version, how to go from 2D to 3D, and how to bring color and energy to life. We spent a lot of time trying to figure it out. We were very lucky, because we had a year of preparation before starting. I mean, we had a lot of time to discuss ideas with each other. “I am very satisfied with the final result.”