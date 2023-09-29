September is almost over and Netflix releases new content. And this Friday, September 29, movies and series are released for everyone’s entertainment. Prepare your space, your snacks and enjoy your leisure time starting today.

It is a film originally from Turkey, directed by Cem Yılmaz that is available on Netflix as of today. Ayzek, who has been a waiter on a ferry for years, loses his job due to the pandemic and takes a night job at a hotel. However, the first night he has more than one surprise in store for her.. Con las actuaciones de Cem Yılmaz, Ahsen Eroğlu, Celal Kadri Kınoğlu, Özge Özberk, Bülent Şakrak y Nilperi Şahinkaya.

It is a children’s action series that can now be seen on Netflix. The latest installment of the Power Rangers saga, Power Rangers: Cosmic Fury Follow the Power Rangers: Dino Fury team on a new journey into outer space. As they navigate this uncharted territory, they will discover new cosmic abilities, and together, they will fight the infamous villain Lord Zedd to save the universe..

It is a thriller directed by Grant Singer, which as of today can be seen on Netflix. After the brutal murder of a young real estate agent, an experienced detective tries to uncover the truth in a case where nothing is as it seems., and in doing so, dispels the illusions of his own life, uncovering a complex web of deception. Starring Benicio del Toro, Justin Timberlake, Alicia Silverstone, Eric Bogosian.

It is a dramatic thriller that is now available on Netflix. Mía is a pregnant woman fleeing a totalitarian and devastated country along with her husband in a shipping container. After being forcibly separated from her, she must fight for her survival when a violent storm throws her into the sea. Alone and adrift in the middle of the ocean, she will face everything to save her baby and reunite with her husband.. With the performances of Anna Castillo and Tamar Novas. Under the direction of Albert Pintó.

