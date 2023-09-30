Netflix continues to be, to this day, the favorite streaming platform despite the infinite competition that already exists in the market. Netflix was the first, and the one that marked a watershed for other entertainment companies to imitate its business model.

Although things have changed today and Netflix is ​​no longer innovative, but everyday, the platform renews its catalog month after month. Various premieres will arrive on Netflix in October. However, while some things come, many others go.and that implies that in this new month, there will be several movies and series that will be removed from the platform to make room for different content.

Check out the movies and series that They will leave next month.

This is what’s going on October 1st:

Amistad

The Other Guys

Midnight Express

State of Play

Lluvia de Hamburguesas 2

Coach Carter

What’s leaving Netflix on October 4:

Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance

What’s leaving on October 5:

The King of Staten Island

Rush

What’s leaving on October 15

FS

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions