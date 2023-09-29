Nela expressed his opinion on Juve’s chances of winning the Scudetto: the absence of playing would be a difficult gap to fill

Sebino In itguest of 90′ Minute, spoke about the Juventusand its chances of competing for the Scudetto. According to the former footballer, it would be very difficult for the Bianconeri to get the better of all their competitors and he would have identified the main reason. Here’s what he said:

“I don’t believe in one Juventus that can win this championship because I still don’t see this team playing with the quality that the others have. The team doesn’t express itself very well and first of all we have to see the midfield, if you have strong attackers you can play good football, other teams prefer technically very good attackers who make the whole team and the team play well. Juventus It doesn’t have that.”

September 28, 2023 (modified September 28, 2023 | 7:31 pm)

