Since its first chapter, One Piece has introduced a good number of characters who have encountered Luffy since his departure in Foosha Village. Eiichiro Oda has created a very diverse crew that has accompanied him for a long time, but few know that there is a character who, despite only appearing in a few episodes, has been the one The most time he has shared with Luffy during your trip.

Is about Rayleigh, founding member of Gol D. Roger’s crew and one of the few people who knows where the One Piece is. This legendary swordsman was in charge of train Luffy during the time-skipOr what is the same, two yearsso his relationship with the Straw Hat is the longest in the entire series since he set sail in search of the most precious treasure in the world.

It should be noted that we do not mention characters like Dadan, Luffy’s adoptive mother, because it is a relationship forged in the past and before the journey began. If we refer only and only to his crew, Zoro has been the one who has been with Luffy the longest despite his absence in Whole Cake, followed by Nami, Sanji and adorable little Chopper.

The time within One Piece has been shorter than many think. Since it started, only 2 years and 11 months have passed, including the time-skip. Without going any further, it hasn’t even happened one my since Luffy left Sabaody Archipelago until landing on Eggheadso his evolution of strength and power has been abysmal in a very short time.

