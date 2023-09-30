NASA’s study of the Kelly twins was a milestone in space research, but it was also a disturbing experiment. The results revealed that long-duration space missions can have devastating effects on the human body.

Throughout history, many experiments have been performed on humans that have been considered chilling. Some of the most famous are Josef Mengele’s studies in Nazi concentration camps, those at Tuskegee in the United States, or those carried out by the CIA with LSD.

These experiments turned out to be disastrous and they have been condemned for their cruelty towards the people who participated in them. However, one of those that caught the attention of the international press at the time was what NASA did with two identical twins, Scott y Mark Kelly.

The goal of the space agency was to study the effects of a long-duration trip to space on the human body.. During the mission, Mark Kelly, one of the brothers, stayed on Earth as the “control twin.” Meanwhile, Scott Kelly traveled to the International Space Station to stay for 340 days.

This allowed scientists to directly compare the effects of space on two people with the same genetics, but different environmental conditions. Extensive data was collected throughout the experiment, where 183 blood samples from the twins were analyzed to study biochemical, metabolic, genetic and transcriptomic changes.

The results of the NASA twin study

The results of the study left scientists perplexed and at the same time excited. Changes were found in Scott during his time in space, but most of these returned to normal once he returned to Earth.

One of the most surprising findings was telomere lengthwhich are structures that protect the ends of chromosomes and shorten with aging, actually lengthened during Scott’s time on the International Space Station, only to shorten again after his return.

In addition, astronaut’s immune system responded adequately to a flu vaccine administered in spacewhich was good news for future long-duration space missions.

Likewise, he lost 16% of muscle mass in his legs and 10% of bone mass in his spine. Epigenetics, which are the mechanisms that regulate how genetic instructions are read and executed, were explored.

Methylation patterns were modified in the twins, allowing the identification of genes related to the response to the spatial environment. Additionally, changes in gene expression were observed before, during, and after the trip, some of which were attributed to DNA damage caused by radiation.

As NASA and other space agencies plan missions to Mars and other distant destinations, this information will help develop strategies to protect the health of astronauts.

However, The experiment with the Kelly twins was a scientific success, but also chilling. The results showed that long-duration space travel can have devastating effects on the human body, especially at the genetic and molecular level.