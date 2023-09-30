Garcia’s team broke the deadlock with Ostigard, in the second half the Nigerian closed the score with an assist from Kvara. In the final there is also glory for Gaetano and Politano on a penalty

From our correspondent Maurizio Nicita

September 30th – Lecce

Real here we come. Four more rings for Napoli give a strong signal to the championship and also to Carlo Ancelotti’s team which arrives on Tuesday in an already “exhausted” Maradona. Garcia even leaves Osimhen out at the start but the Frenchman’s choices are spot on and the Italian champions find the pace worthy of the championship they carry in their chest. Lecce, beaten at home for the first time, tries to play aggressive but it’s not enough. The quality of the Azzurri emerges overwhelmingly. And from Sunday evening, however the direct Atalanta-Juventus clash ends, Napoli will return to the Champions League zone.

without you dare

—

With Lindstrom making his debut from the first minute, Garcia’s team controls the ball better, with Anguissa in form and also thanks to a Lecce who are pressing but a little confusing in the middle. Simeone in the middle is an excellent reference on the banks, but his characteristic is not depth. And so Napoli, after a quarter of an hour, passes on a dead ball: Zielinski brushes it and Ostigard heads it up there, where no one can reach. The Azzurri now play with ease and Lecce can only be glimpsed in the counterattacks, with Krstovic challenging Meret to the ground. Then a series of rebounds in the area favor a conclusion by Pongracic, who shoots high from an excellent position. Napoli leads but only has two decent chances: with Simeone who finishes just outside the limit and with Zielinski who sees a shot deflected into the area with a sure shot.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

with you dare

—

The Nigerian enters and with the twin goals from Georgia it is immediately a spectacle, and Lecce goes down in the sense that Kvara scores and Osimhen scores with a header after just 5′ on the pitch of the 12′ played together. The ferocious concentration of the scorer is extraordinary as he steals the ball in the middle and hands it to Kvaravaggio and runs to escape towards the goal. So Napoli which secures the result (a goal from Strefezza was canceled due to a previous hand from Krstovic) and Garcia who, in view of Real, opts for intelligent rotations. So for Tuesday he will have more options – central defenders aside – and a team strengthened by the last two convincing successes. There was also time for Gaetano’s goal on his season debut, and the Neapolitan earned a penalty which the generous Osimhen let his friend Politano take. Eight goals in four days: Napoli is back.

September 30, 2023 (modified September 30, 2023 | 5.39pm)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED