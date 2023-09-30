Suara.com – There are just Nagita Slavina fashion items that make netizens excited. This time, the public’s attention fell on cute hair ties whose prices reached double digits.

Recently, Nagita Slavina has often been seen wearing various affordable hair accessories. Netizens were even surprised because Raffi Ahmad’s wife repeatedly wore accessories priced under IDR 100 thousand.

Even so, don’t forget the moments where the opposite happened. For example, Nagita Slavina once shocked netizens with her headband worth IDR 2 million.

Saturday (30/9/2023), the Instagram account fanpage_nagitaslavina revealed the price of a pastel colored hair tie that beautifies Nagita Slavina’s hairdo.

The mother of two is said to be wearing the Chanel collection, Hair Bow. The price reaches IDR 10.4 million.

When he found out how expensive Nagita Slavina’s hair tie was, a netizen commented, “Those who like to put their hair patterns carelessly will immediately be nervous if this style disappears. That’s why it’s really suitable to just wear a hair tie with the rest of the guys around.”

“I’m so tired of living and even looking at Mama Gigi’s hair tie,” commented another netizen.

“I was shocked when I saw the price,” said another netizen.

There were also netizens who commented, “Cipung’s mother is a bit different.”

At the same moment, Rafathar and Rayyanza’s mother was also known to be wearing the Baha Gia collection, Rana Dress in Turquoise Terong. The midi dress is said to cost around IDR 3.5 million.

When compared to her hair tie, it was unexpected that Nagita Slavina’s outfit was less expensive.

“Her clothes are insecure with the ponytail,” said one netizen.

“Her clothes are crying in the corner, look at her ponytail,” wrote another netizen in the comments column.

“Everywhere, clothes are usually more expensive, rather than ponytails,” commented a different netizen.