Nadef, here’s how the government can collect 20 billion to cover the costs of the maneuver

The government starts the hunt for funds to cover the costs of the budget which, from what has emerged, should be around 30 billion euros. For coverage there are currently around 14 billion in deficit2 billion from spending review announced yesterday by the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti and another 2 billion estimated by revenue from the tax on bank extra profits.



READ ALSO: Bills, electricity increasing by 18%. New blow for families

Part of the resources could come from privatizations, which over the multi-year horizon should bring resources equal to approximately 1% of GDP into state coffers. In terms of timing, however, Giorgetti he explains that ”if and when they will be carried out, the Ministry of Economy will decide”.

READ ALSO: The new doctors’ contract has been signed, an increase of around 290 euros in the pay slip

Before putting the maneuver down on paper Nadef it will have to pass through Parliament, to be voted on in the Chamber on Wednesday 11 October. At the same time, the Chambers must authorize the budget deviation brought to 4.3% next year from the 3.6% trend. An overrun of approximately 14 billion which will go to cover the budget. For the green light all’extra-deficit an absolute majority will be needed.

Subscribe to the newsletter