The discovery of “fairy circles” in up to 263 locations worldwide represents a potential breakthrough in understanding these enigmatic natural phenomena, but they remain unanswered.

Mysterious circular patterns known as “fairy circles” have been driving the scientific community crazy for decades. Traditionally, These circles were believed to only be found in the Namib Desert and inland Australia. and precisely this mystery that surrounds them is what has caused them to be called this story-like way.

Some have speculated that these formations could be related to supernatural phenomena, while others have argued that sand termites are responsible. So far, the evidence largely points toward the latter hypothesis as the cause of these circles, especially in the Namib Desert.

However, a recent study has raised the possibility that these strange land formations are much more common than originally thought, appearing in up to 15 countries on three continents.

Published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), this study used artificial intelligence to analyze satellite images from around the world in search of patterns that resemble the circles found, revealing the existence of up to 263 locations in different areas of the planet, including the Sahel, Western Sahara, Madagascar and southwest Asia.

“We discovered ‘fairy circle’ locations in many other places that we previously didn’t know existed, because most of the work on this topic has been carried out in just two countries, Namibia and Australia,” said Fernando Maestre, an ecologist at the University of Alicante in Spain and author of the study.

“Analyzing their effects on the functioning of ecosystems and discovering the environmental factors that determine their distribution is essential to better understand the causes of the formation of these vegetation patterns and their ecological importance,” he adds.

Gerrit Rautenbach / Adobe

The mysterious origins of “fairy circles”: Why are they located in these areas?

“Using AI-based models on satellite images is the first time it has been done on a large scale to detect ‘fairy circle’-like patterns,” said study lead author Dr. Emilio Guirado, a research scientist. of data from the Multidisciplinary Institute of the Environment.

Scientists have highlighted that these “fairy circles” appear to be associated with dry areas and low rainfall ecosystems, with average rainfall of less than 200 mm/year. Additionally, a correlation was observed with low soil nitrogen levels. These environmental factors could play a crucial role in the formation and distribution of circles around the world.

Audi Ekandjo

However, despite this progress in the identification of these formations, many doubts still persist about their origin and function. The scientific community continues to explore various theories to fully understand this phenomenon..

Some scientists have suggested that the fight for water in hot climates could be related to the formation of these circles, as certain areas of grass compete for water resources, leaving circular spaces in the vegetation.

Other theories have linked the presence of “fairy circles” to droughts and climate changes.. This raises the interesting possibility that these shapes could serve as indicators of ecosystem degradation caused by the climate crisis.

“Aboriginal people have illustrated these patterns since at least the 1980s and said they had known them for generations, probably millennia before,” explains Dr Fiona Walsh, who is part of the research team.

Of course, there are other possible explanations, depending on who you ask. Perhaps these “fairy circles” are the result of something supernatural, as many believe. While unlikely, it’s at least one more idea.