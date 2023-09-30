Family rift

Social psychology describes family disintegration as a state of rift, which destroys the family wall that protects its members through the loss of one or both parents, either through divorce or abandonment.

The family is known as the environment in which a child grows up and learns societal principles and values. If it disintegrates, we are waiting for a generation that suffers from psychological fragility and social diseases.

Family cohesion reduces the emergence of psychological problems

A British study revealed that family cohesion improves the mental and physical health of children, and confirmed that social cohesion is the basis of the health of small and large family members.

Family warmth helps to secrete the happiness hormone

Sociology professor Salah Hashem says to “Nafsati Podcast”:

Warmth and family cohesion help a person acquire skills in dealing with others and contribute to the secretion of the happiness hormone. Strong relationships within the family help solve many psychological problems such as anxiety, stress, and depression. He emphasized that the state of separation between father and mother weakens the child’s personality and makes him lose his sense of security, whether in the case of silent divorce or actual divorce, and the matter may lead to deviance in males and females.

How do we protect our children from the consequences of family disintegration?

Firstly: Activating the role of social institutions towards enshrining the concept of family and the importance of maintaining family cohesion even with the separation of parents.

secondly: Family counseling. Family counseling offices must be activated and spread on a large scale to provide solutions from specialists, away from the useless advice of friends or relatives that are dominated by emotions.

Third: Devoting laws to protect children from the frightening psychological repercussions resulting from family disintegration.

Fourthly: The role of the media in all its forms in spreading family awareness, confronting problems, and providing solutions through specialists.

You can listen to “My Psychology Podcast” to learn about all the solutions that social psychology offers to confront the scourge of family disintegration.