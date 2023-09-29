Suara.com – A woman named Ida Susanti told a sad story that she experienced many years ago. How could it not be, the love that was nurtured from the start had to fall after finding out that her husband was actually a woman.

Ida explained how she first met a man in June 2000. At that time, she got a man’s cell phone number from her friend, Michele.

The conversation between the two started via SMS. The conversation between the two continued until it became serious.

Someone she knew as a man invited Ida to meet at a restaurant. Her older brother, Yohanes, came to pick up Ida on June 26 2000.

When they met, the man in question introduced himself as Nardinata Marshioni Suhaimi. In order to believe Ida, Nardinata even showed her KTP and birth certificate.

“I don’t understand why he introduced himself by showing his birth certificate,” said Ida, quoted from the X account @yolayoa11063 on Friday (29/9/2023).

After the meeting, Nardinata showed more seriousness towards Ida. Accompanied by his older brother, he came to Ida with the intention of proposing to her.

A photo shows Nardinata putting a ring on Ida’s finger.

Nardinata’s seriousness was then continued with a simple ring exchange event at a restaurant in Surabaya. In the uploaded photo, Nardinata, Ida and a number of relatives were present at the event.

Exactly on July 30, Nardinata and Ida left for Jakarta with the intention of legally registering their marriage.