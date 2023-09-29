Bandai Namco has released the launch trailer for the battle royale My Hero Ultra Rumbletitle inspired by manga e serie anime My Hero Academia. The title was shown during the Tokyo Game Show 2023 and is now available for free on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch e PC tramite Steam. Find the trailer below.

The game will allow 8 teams made up of 3 players, who will be able to select a very rich roster made up of professional heroes, students and villains, to battle in the UA training camp and try to excel while remaining the last team in the race. Each character will have at his disposal his Quirk and his most powerful techniques. Below is an overview of the game via Steam:

Dive into the fray with your fellow Heroes… or Villains! Communicate, strategize, and make the most of your Quirks in teams of three! This is a battle royale with 24 players divided into 8 teams: only those who remain standing until the end will triumph. Find objects in the arena, interact with civilians and defeat your opponents to upgrade your skills and overcome other teams. Complete missions, gain experience and unlock new characters and customization options! Participate in seasonal events or try your luck fishing to find exclusive costumes and accessories! Even Heroes and Villains feel a bit stylistic.

My Hero Ultra Rumble is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch e PC tramite Steam. Continue to follow us for more information.