My Hero Ultra Rumblethe new hero-based battle royale from Bandai Namco e Byking set in the universe of popular manga/anime Boku no Hero Academia, better known as My Hero Academia, is finally available on all platforms, transforming players into the main (and non-main) characters of the work and catapulting them into a battlefield where only 3 users will find final glory. The game faithfully recalls the masterpiece of Kōhei Horikoshiperfectly reproducing the Quirks of heroes, students and villains present in the battle royale roster.

But how to survive in the very dangerous UA training camp, i.e. the map present within My Hero Ultra Rumble? Experience is acquired on the field, it’s true, but after playing the Beta and the first matches, we can give you 5 useful tips which will certainly help you not to perish immediately and survive as much as possible during the games. And if you follow our guide sparingly, perhaps as soon as possible you will also be able to prevail over others and enjoy the final victory!

My Hero Ultra Rumble: Know Every Quirk

“Know your enemy” it is always useful advice, which is the basis of all fights. In My Hero Academia each character has their own Quirk, which gives them powers and abilities, some of which are truly particular. Fans of the series will already know the Quirks of the various heroes/villains by heart, and those who have never approached the work and still intend to play My Hero Ultra Rumble, must be able to as soon as possible familiarize yourself with the 3 abilities of each PC resulting from their Quirks. So, know that Deku and All Might’s One for All allows them to be dangerous both at close range and from afar must be a warning to everyone, as well as the Old Engine aka Ingenium forces him into close combat only, but at the same time makes him almost impregnable.

Therefore, knowing all the Quirks will guarantee you strategic advantages against enemies, allowing you to stage the best possible strategies and avoid being surprised by the most difficult Quirks. However, the same goes for team strategy, because always knowing the advantages that allies’ abilities can give us can literally save your life. An example is to have in the team Mr. Compress, who with his Compress can transform allies into a tiny sphere and transport them far away. Knowing that you have him nearby can make you think about throwing yourself into the attack without thinking about defenses, making you rely on your partner who, if skilled, will be able to pick you up from the ground, move away and revive you!

Learn to use more than one character

Since My Hero Ultra Rumble is a battle royale based on the composition of teams of 3 players, the advice we can give you is not to focus on learning to use just one character or better yet, just one category of characters, but to specialize in covering multiple roles. But what roles are available? Here they are:

Assault: Increases the defense of all teammates Aim: Increases the attack of all teammates Technical: Increases the reload speed of all teammates Speed: Increases the movement speed of all teammates Support : Increases the HP restoration effects gained from all teammates’ items

Therefore, being specialized in multiple roles will not only help you to have more alternatives, but it will allow for a better and more balanced team composition. For example, if there is already an Assault and a Punk in the team, selecting a Support or Speed ​​character will make the team more balanced than ever. At the same time, with a Support and a Speed/Tech already selected, the team will need offensive power and you will be able to choose between an Assault or Punch character. Therefore, learning to use multiple roles can be one of the advantages that will guarantee me what is necessary to attempt the final victory.

Loot and power up before going into action

In our opinion, this advice is also the most useful to follow. Primarily, we invite you to select landing points at the edge of the game map, a strategy that will allow you not to face battles immediately. Once the match starts, you absolutely won’t have to search for and attack enemy teams, but scrutinize the surrounding area and find areas full of loot, chests and even inhabitants to save/scare (the latter always drop very useful cards). After collecting a few useful items such as shields, potions, upgrade cards and maybe a large backpack and take your skills to higher levels, only then can the research and combat phase begin. In other words: being more powerful than your opponents and doing more damage in battle will allow you to have even a minimal advantage against whoever you find yourself in front of.

Always be in a team

This is another useful tip to follow for your survival and that of your team. My Hero Ultra Rumble, unlike other battle royale genre titles, it almost doesn’t allow you to emerge victorious from 1 vs 2 or even 1 vs 3 battles and therefore, teaming up must be the sacred commandment of the game. Therefore avoid being alone and being the solitary prey of other teamsbecause being surrounded first and then shot down is truly a matter of a few seconds.

Especially in situations where you cannot communicate with your teammates, try to understand if the latter decide to follow you along the map, or, on the contrary, if you have to be the one to follow the others in such a way as to always be able to engage in exciting 3-on-3 battles. And, if perhaps you are lucky, you could find yourself in a situation in which solitary opponents decide to venture out alone around the crazy place and find themselves against your entire team . So remember, NEVER STAY ALONE!

My Hero Ultra Rumble: understanding when to use the Plus Ultra

What is Plus Ultra in My Hero Ultra Rumble? This is an upgrade that charges based on a percentage and will make you more powerful than ever for a few seconds, strengthening your skills and defenses. But when to use this power? The Plus Ultra takes a really long time to charge, usually it is ready towards the mid-game or end-game and it is rarely possible to activate 2 of them per match. Therefore, making good use of this power can decide both the continuation of the game and determine your victory. We recommend using the Plus Ultra on only 3 occasionsto avoid wasting it or using it incorrectly.

Use it in mid-game only when you are alone and surrounded by enemies. It can be useful in this case both to save your teammates and to escape when your remaining team has already been knocked down.

Activate it in the end-game when only your team and the last opposing team in the race remain in the battle. In this case it is more than wise to activate it immediately and try to quickly take down 1 or 2 enemies, without them being able to notice what is happening to them.

Activate it to answer another Plus Ultraespecially in mid-game forwarded or in the end-game. However, if you don’t have it and your opponent activates it to attack you, the advice we can give you is to wait for this power to run out.

Therefore, by following our little guide and our useful advice, we obviously do not guarantee absolute victory in every match you play, but these “tricks” certainly will not leave you at the mercy of enemy teams or less than cooperative teammates.