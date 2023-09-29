Our rider and tester Pietro Salina takes us to the exciting race weekend of the MXGP Maggiora. This is what a driver feels at a world championship race

My goodness, what a show, I participated in the MXGP world championship in Maggiorabeautiful emotions that only by experiencing them can you understand.

Let’s start with the trip, which in this case was short because I live 20 minutes from the track. At these races we arrive on Friday morning, the Factory teams even on Thursdays. OPs therefore take place throughout the day punch motorbikes, helmets and bibs, so as to have everything up to standard to be able to race. There’s nothing else to do, if not the lap of the track on foot to check the best trajectories for the races, so much so that I even had time to disturb Mattia Guadagnini with a nice chat that you can find on our Facebook page.

But let’s get back to us, after this not too productive day it was time to go to sleep to then be as pumped up as possible for Saturdayyes of course, if you can do it… me I didn’t sleep a wink for three days.

On Saturday



On Saturday morning I “wake up” to the rain, I get out of the camper and my feet they sink into the mud, which also happened to my bike. These conditions accompanied me for almost all of Saturdayonly in the qualifying race did the situation improve a little.

I was in crisis, but seeing the others consoled me, every turn there were at least 3/4 pilots on the ground. Kilometers of channels that looked like tracks, they didn’t allow even the smallest snag, it was difficult to finish the heat without hitting the ground. Once the qualification was over I arrived at the camper happy to have come out unscathed, but mentally destroyed, I felt like I had never ridden a motorcycle, a disaster. I don’t think I’ve ever ridden on such a difficult track, but luckily the day was over and the weather seemed a little more forgiving.

Sunday arrives



Sunday I reacquired my skills, also thanks to a decidedly easier track, I was riding well and finally able to express myself at my best. Before Race-1 my energy wasn’t 100% in fact I felt dizzy because of the tension, but during the reconnaissance lap I energized myself, the tension disappeared and I really enjoyed it.

Too bad for a contact with another rider which forced me to retire in the first heatthe second one where I concluded was much better 29esimo with my pace and riding well.

It’s hard to explain what I felt, I’m grateful for all of this, thanks to my family and friends who supported me throughout the weekend. I can’t wait to have more experiences in the world championship.

