Musk launches the crusade against NGOs and attacks Germany: “With migrants he violates Italy’s sovereignty, it’s an invasion”

It is now an open conflict between Elon Musk and the German government. The South African billionaire used his Twitter, now X, to attack Berlin on migrants, embracing the right’s line on the issue of funding for NGOs.

The accusation against those who support NGOs that save lives at sea is that of “violating Italy’s sovereignty” by bringing “a huge number of migrants onto Italian soil”. “This sounds like an invasion,” Musk finally wrote, in response to the official account of the German Foreign Ministry.

The dispute via social media began yesterday, when Musk shared a video showing migrants being saved by an NGO. The film was accompanied by text: “There are 8 German NGOs in the Mediterranean. They collect illegal immigrants to land them in Italy. These NGOs are funded by the German government. We hope that the AfD wins the elections to stop this European suicide.” Musk reshared it, writing: “Is the German public aware of this?” The profile of the German Foreign Ministry had replied with a dry: “It’s called saving human lives.”

In the last few hours, Musk has continued to relaunch posts on the issue of migrants, also from the US point of view. Yesterday he published a long video from Eagle Pass, a Texan town on the border with Mexico crossed by the US wall to prevent access by illegal immigrants. “It’s very important that people know what’s going on here,” Musk said, before posting another video in which he is shown holding a .50 caliber Barrett semi-automatic rifle.