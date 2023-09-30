PURWOKERTO.SUARA.COM, PURBALINGGA – The PAC PKB management in Mrebet District, Purbalingga Regency is consolidating its management to face the legislative elections in February 2024. A coordination meeting was held at the MWC NU Building, Mrebet District, Friday 29 September 2023.

Chairman of the Mrebet District PKB PAC, who is also a Legislative Candidate for Electoral District 3, Vandi Romadhon, this agenda aims to unite the steps of all administrators in facing the democratic party which will be held on February 14 2024.

“We want all PKB administrators both at the sub-district level and branches in all villages, especially in Mrebet, to be fully and solidly coordinated to achieve victory in the upcoming 2024 elections,” said Vandi.

He said that Mrebet District was a strategic area as a basis for winning PKB. With a large number of voters, all administrators are required to be serious in gaining votes.

“Mrebet is PKB’s biggest vote contributor in electoral district 3, so if all administrators work together to support each other’s strengths, we are optimistic that the target of at least 3 seats in this electoral district can be achieved,” he said.

Vandi, who is also running as a legislative candidate in the 2024 elections for the Purbalingga DPRD, admitted that he had prepared a number of winning strategies. He hopes that all legislative candidates in electoral district 3 can work together well.

“Of course the winning strategy will continue to be implemented to achieve maximum votes. With the prayers and support of the Kyai, Mrs. Nyai, Ustad and the community as well as the coordination of all legislative candidates, we just have to wait for victory,” he stressed.

Meanwhile Mustasyar DPC PKB Purbalingga, Slamet Wahidin, who was present on the agenda, emphasized that the management must remain solid. The positive trend of PKB in Purbalingga, which continues to increase from election to election, must be an asset to increase the self-confidence of the administrators.

“We must be proud, PKB in Purbalingga is a big party that brings benefits to the community. Every election our seats increase, unlike other parties which continue to decline, meaning that people believe that PKB cadres are trustworthy,” said Slamet

He advised that the management’s self-confidence should be realized through real work. The Mrebet PKB management, he said, is obliged to support Vandi to be successful in the upcoming 2024 elections.

“Vandi is the chairman of PAC Mrebet, so all administrators are obliged to support Vandi. But it does not rule out the possibility that we will also give space to all legislative candidates in electoral district 3 to create a winning team in Mrebet District,” he concluded.***