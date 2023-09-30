The Roma coach: “True, it’s the worst start of my career. There’s no point in crying, you just have to work”

Distressed look, no headset to interact with the Dazn studio, you can bet on it. The usual and now well-known Jose Mourinho. But he immediately says: “Sorry for the headset but I don’t have much to say, I haven’t even spoken to the team and I don’t feel like analyzing the race with my studies. Yes, we started badly like in Verona, there’s It was a reaction, we drew but after Llorente’s injury the structure of the team changed for the worse. Then at 2-1 and Mancini’s yellow card, knowing the referee’s profile, we decided to change it. We felt we could get to a draw, with them low and us dominating the ball. They closed down and our substitutions were players who had to stay inside the area. Then the third goal came to end the match. I consider the fourth out of context.”

ERRORS Rome

—

There are many goals conceded since the beginning of the season. “People talk about Ibanez’s mistakes, but he provided defensive solidity. We missed Smalling, but to say that this lost solidity is only due to the absence of some defenders is not correct. The solidity is also the consequence of important collective work without the ball. Beyond that, every shot is a goal conceded, and I’m not referring to Rui Patricio. The same thing happens in practically every game. It’s a moment in which we have this feeling. It’s the worst start of my career, but it’s also the first time in Roma’s history in which we play 2 European finals in a row. We had 48 hours less rest and the muscle injuries are not a surprise. If this group is strong and able to react? Is this the group we have and we have to get out of this moment, no one can arrive, no one leaves. There is no time to cry. We can cry inside because it hurts, also for my relationship with Roma, but tomorrow we are working for a very important match ”.