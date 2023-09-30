The Portuguese in the conference before Roma-Frosinone: “I stayed because I gave my word to the fans, team and club. Tomorrow we will have to be courageous”

After the defeat in Genoa, Roma is preparing to host Frosinone at the Olimpico. On the eve of the match (tomorrow on the pitch at 8.45pm), José Mourinho spoke in the press conference: “I thought that the 7-0 against Empoli and the victory in the Europa League had taken the weight off the players, but that didn’t happen. In Genoa I expected continuity, an improvement, and it didn’t happen. Tomorrow we must have the courage to accept a reaction from Romanism which can be fantastic support or a manifestation of disappointment. We need respect for this manifestation, whether positive or negative. In the summer I got the biggest, craziest job offer I’ve ever had from a coach and I turned it down. I gave my word to the players, fans and clubs. Three months later it seems like I’m the problem: I won’t accept that. because it’s not true. I’m not the problem.”

