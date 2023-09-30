The former athlete collided with a cyclist, hospitalized in serious condition, on the Mendola pass. He was Italian champion in the 70s

It is Marco Lacedelli, 67 years old, a former hockey champion, the motorcyclist who died on Saturday 2 September after colliding with a bicycle on the road to the Mendola pass, in Trentino Alto Adige. The 45-year-old German cyclist involved in the accident is hospitalized in serious conditions in Bolzano hospital. When help arrived, there was nothing left for the former athlete to do. The medical team transported by helicopter confirmed Lacedelli’s death. The man had won the championship twice with the Cortina d’Ampezzo hockey team in 1974 and 1975.

what happened

—

According to an initial reconstruction made by the police, the collision occurred around 12.30 at Castel Masaccio, between Caldaro and the pass in a stretch full of hairpin bends loved by cyclists and motorcyclists. According to what has been ascertained, the cyclist was going downhill while Lacedelli was going uphill on his motorbike. Coming out of a bend he crashed into the cyclist. When help arrived, the 67-year-old was in very serious condition. After a resuscitation attempt he died. Lacedelli leaves behind his wife and two children.