Motegi – I tell the truth: before starting the recording of the podcast with Fabio Quartararo I was quite anxious. I was thinking: what can I ask Fabio again, how can I involve him for the agreed 15 minutes without having to repeat the same things he’s been saying since the beginning of the year? But then, Fabio took care of making me feel at ease, to make everything simpler with answers that are never predictable and never banal. And when the recording was finished I felt satisfied: what a beautiful driver, what a beautiful person. As always, he starts by analyzing the “numbers”, what he has achieved in his career.

“The good numbers are almost all in MotoGP: in Moto3 and Moto2 I achieved very little. It is clear that they are not enough for me, we need to do more” she says with great determination.

Quartararo admits the difficulty of always answering the same questions about the lack of competitiveness of Yamaha, about Ducati…

“For me it’s very easy to explain, but the problems are always the same: we lack speed, but not only that. The chassis from four years ago made a difference, now it no longer does, then there are the lowerers, the aerodynamics…”.

Then comes a match like India.

“That podium makes me think that I haven’t lost my talent, even if you have any doubts, I was afraid there was something I did wrong. But the difference with other bikes is very big. And you can see it on the track even more than on television.”

On the eve of the Japanese GP, Cal Crutchlow explained some things, also saying that Quartararo and Morbidelli made the wrong choice of engine, opting for the more powerful one, but also more difficult to ride. In the podcast, Fabio explains the reasons for this choice.

“We went with the best option available to us.”

We return to such a difficult season. Is there ever a time when Fabio thought about not even showing up on the track? And is Yamaha making an effort to reduce the disadvantage?

“I have no doubts about this, the commitment is there” underlines Fabio, who explains well, however, how in Japan they should change their mentality.

“Yamaha is too conservativewe need to risk more.”

Is Quartararo envious that Morbidelli will be on a 2024 Ducati? The answer is very sincere and interesting. And what do you expect from Rins’ arrival at Yamaha?

Fabio has always been rather critical of the new format and his opinion on the many incidents is clear and without mincing words.

“The pilots are under too much stress, both physically and mentally.”

In this difficult season due to technical limitations, did the Quartararo driver do something wrong? And is there still room for dreams?

“Yes, I would like to win a GP: I have high expectations for Indonesia”

All the interesting answers from Fabio Quartararo in the 133rd episode of #atuttogas, online on Moto.it and on the main podcast platforms starting from 9am on Sunday 1 October.

See you next week for a new episode of #atuttogas