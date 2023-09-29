Friday in Motegi ended with Brad Binder with carbon frame, first in front of everyone. Behind his back Pecco Bagnaia, A.Espargaro, Martin, Bezzecchi, Di Giannantonio, Zarco, Vinales, P.Espargaro, Miller.

These are the 10 who have direct access to Q2.

The first and tenth are the two KTM officials and it will be an opportunity to talk about them with Francesco Guidotti, the Tuscan team manager of KTM, guest of Zam’s live broadcast today at 3pm.

There are many other topics to cover: the three-way fight for the title, the situation of the Japanese, the future of Marc Marquez, even if there are no updates on the latter other than a series of declarations of affection from ’93 towards Honda.

Obviously plenty of space for your questions.

Appointment at 3pm here and on the Moto.it YouTube channel