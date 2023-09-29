KTM with Brad Binder, Ducati with Francesco Bagnaia, Aprilia with Aleix Espargaro: three bikes, three riders in 0″295. Absent, as always, are the Japanese bikes: all out of the ten. Fourth was Jorge Martin, fifth was Marco Bezzecchi, sixth was a tenacious Fabio Di Giannantonio. Other Italians: 15th Franco Morbidelli, 20th Michele Pirro

September 29, 2023

Motegi – Heat, temperature well above average: even in Japan it is a great effort. He does it too Francesco Bagnaia, back in the rankings until the attack on the clock. But even with the soft tyre, it’s not all easy for the world champion: the yellow flags are constantly waving, you have to find the right moment. He succeeds in the final, with a excellent 1’43”518only 29 thousandths slower than Brad Binder, primoa surprise with the KTM.

“We’re not perfectly fine,” the team manager said Francesco Guidotti before the session, but, evidently, a was found good setup and Binder did a great time with the new tyres. Both in the morning and afternoon shifts, Brad only used the carbon frame: evidently, after having been widely promoted by Dani Pedrosahe likes it too.

Can you aim high? It’s too early to say, we need to look closely at the time sheets, but the first quick analysis says that Binder is in pretty good shape.

Title challenge



Francesco Bagnaia second, Jorge Martin fourth, Marco Bezzecchi fifth: i three challengers they continue to stand for the title very close. During the session, the team rider seemed to be the most consistent Pramac: he has always been in the top positions, with the bike already in place.

Bagnaia and Bezzecchi struggled more, but in the end they still brought home the result: here too the challenge seems interesting.

Brothers Espargaro and Di Giannantonio: what a surprise



In the surprise round, the third place for Aleix Espargaro on a track where he has always struggled in the past; Also Maverick Vinales is in the ten (eighth), while Miguel Oliveirain the top positions for a long time, finished 11th, out of Q2 by just 56 thousandths: overall, the team result of the RS-GP is certainly interesting and above expectations.

Amazing the ninth place of Paul Espargaromaking his final attempts to try and keep his driver’s seat for 2024. Assuming that everything hasn’t already been decided… Even Fabio Di Giannantonio he is fighting as best he can to try to keep open the rather remote possibility of keeping his place in the Gresini team for next season: for him a excellent sixth place.

Honda and Yamaha, always eat



The air of home it does not bring benefits to Honda and Yamahaall out of ten: the best of the Japanese cup is Joan Mir12th, with Marc Marquez 14th.

Everything happened to Marc in the attack on the final time: first a time was canceled for having put his wheels on the green; then another for yellow flags; In the end, Marc fell at turn 1 as he was starting his last desperate attempt. At Honda, however, things continue believe almost only in Marcas shown by the live photos of when Marquez returns to the garage compared with those of Mir in the same situation: Marc is surrounded by Japanese technicians and engineers, Joan is abandoned alone to his destiny… Embarrassing.

Mir, after using the 2014 chassis prototype, returned to the previous one in the afternoon session. Staying at Honda, Alex Rins totaled just six laps, remaining in the garage for a long time, clearly tired. Unfortunately, his generous attempt to anticipate the times did not give the desired result: it has already been considered “unfit” not suitable for the continuation of the GP: tomorrow he will be replaced by the test driver Stefan Bradl. In Yamaha, the best is Fabio Quartararo (protagonist of the next episode of #atuttogas), 13th, who also crashed rather violently at the end. He was limping, but he got back on the bike. 15th Franco Morbidelli.

I 10 in Q2



Here are the ten riders who directly access Q2: Binder, Bagnaia, A.Espargaro, Martin, Bezzecchi, Di Giannantonio, Zarco, Vinales, P.Espargaro, Miller.