The world champion is not fully satisfied with third place in the short race: his words on rival Martin, on Sprint, on the accident in Barcelona, ​​on MM and on Bez who followed him in Q2

September 30, 2023

A third place which in normal things is always a good result but not when yours main rival continues to end up in front of youno for six games in a row.

Pecco Bagnaia he can’t be completely happy about the 20th podium of the season. The advantage in the standings is only 8 points: 299 against 291. But there is still a lot missing, as Bagnaia himself underlined in the interview. Here are his words at the end of Japanese Saturday.

On the Sprint…

“It was important to get a good result after India’s fall. It wasn’t easy because the fight with Jack was quite intense, and I wasn’t able to use the initial grip to pass him and I had to find another strategy to pass him. I expected more grip, honestly. I didn’t feel good in the race. Tomorrow we have to start better and take advantage of the first laps”

Still…

“Today, with what we had, it was difficult to do more. Jorge was very good and when he was already 1.8 ahead on the second lap, it’s difficult. It took me too many laps to pass Jack. Ideally the potential was higher”

Is Jorge stronger?

“They are working well, I don’t know if he is the strongest”

What did this third place leave you with?

“Eheheh, nothing… what more can be done”

Eight points ahead, what do you think?

“That in 2018 I was behind with six races to go, then I won with one race to spare”

How much is the accident in Barcelona affecting you?

“It influenced Misano, only Misano. Not the last two races”

Will you look at Jorge’s data to understand why he went so fast?

“I already saw the data, as soon as I arrived in the garage, to understand what he did best. It’s something that raises the bar a lot. Ducati is very competitive because its riders are competitive and we have eight bikes with which to fight and grow together.”

On Bez’s crash in qualifying and the fact that when he returned to the track he was behind Pecco…

“I knew he was behind me, I saw him. I don’t like having a reference in front of me and I put myself in front. I knew she would struggle the first lap but if you can help a friend you help yourself.”

The three best are Ducati, but it could reach Marc Marquez, how do you evaluate it?

“I’m happy if Marquez comes to Ducati, an eight-time world champion, it’s an added value. It will be stimulating and helpful to see the data of someone like this. We’ll see what he can do.”