The words of the world champion at the end of the Japanese Friday, in which he was second behind Binder: “I don’t look at what the other two (Martin and Bez) do”

September 29, 2023

Pecco Bagnaia he is focused on himself and does not look at the other two (Martin and Bezzecchi). He said it at the end of the Japanese Friday and we have to believe him because he showed confidence in himself and in his team in the series: if we fix the problems we have we are the strongest (and we don’t have to worry about others).

At the end of pre-qualifying Bagnaia is second behind Binder but ahead of the other two: Martin is fourth and Bezzecchi fifth.

Bagnaia is satisfied because he has found the braking feeling, which he had lost in the last two GPs. Here are his words.

About the day…

“I’m happy because we managed to identify why in the last two GPs we had gotten worse in braking. It was a big step forward in terms of confidence and feeling, so this afternoon we managed to be more consistent and faster. In braking I was able to do better again. the difference, so I’m very happy. There’s still something to do but I want to say a big thank you to my team for the great work”

In the press room every shift we look at what the three of you do, is this something you also do in the garage?

“Honestly, the first thing I thought was ‘shit, Binder is first, he’ll be tough this weekend’. We know perfectly well that if he starts in front, Binder will be tough to beat, but we’ll see. Honestly, I don’t pay too much attention to what the other two do because in any case I know they will be fast. Tomorrow the Sprint will be a road in itself. At the moment I’m thinking about us and solving our problems”

Do you see Aprilia’s results as random?

“No, they were strong last year too”

What if it’s wet on Sunday?

“We will do our best, this year I feel better in the wet, even if the wet is always difficult to predict”